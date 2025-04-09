Mocky Horror Picture Show presents Reefer Madness

Dallas' only movie mocking comedy show is celebrating Stoner Christmas with a live special and their signature riff of the classic Reefer Madness.

The comedy show will feature brand new comedy sketches, music, contests and live commentary on a new short film. The evening is capped off with a riff of Reefer Madness, the classic drug-propaganda film that fueled a nationwide panic over the menace that was (gasp!) marijuana use. The screening will also used a special 4K restoration of the film provided by the American Genre Film Archive.

The Mocky Horror Picture Show (mockyhorror.com) stars comedians Liz Barksdale, Danny Gallagher and Albie Robles performing a live, "Mystery Science Theater 3000" style riff of bad movies. They've also written special prompts that appear during the movie so the audience can yell jokes and use props to help them mock the movie.