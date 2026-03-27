Mon Laferte in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Mon Laferte

Mon Laferte comes to Irving in support of her new album, Femme Fatale.

Mon Laferte comes to Irving in support of her new album, Femme Fatale.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/mon-laferte-femme-fatale-tour-irving-texas-10-21-2026/event/0C00646C0E8DF542

TICKET INFO

$65 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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