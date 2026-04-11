Monsta X in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Monsta X

K-pop group Monsta X comes to Irving in support of their new album, Unfold.

K-pop group Monsta X comes to Irving in support of their new album, Unfold.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/2026-monsta-x-world-tour-the-irving-texas-10-15-2026/event/0C00648398F88E02

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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