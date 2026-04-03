Part performance, part art bazaar, part party, Monster Art Rally offers the community the rare opportunity to watch their favorite local artists at work. More than 80 local artists will participate across four one-hour shifts.

Visitors can expect work created by artists ranging from college students to seasoned professionals. As soon as an artwork is complete, a runner hangs it on the wall for viewing and purchase. Each completed artwork is offered at a set price of $50.

Artists have the option to receive 50 percent commission on any sale of their work, with the remaining proceeds going directly to support Paper Chair Studios and Greater Denton Arts Council.

DJ Affogato will be spinning tunes, and Insurgent will be outside serving up delicious bites from their food truck.