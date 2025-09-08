Monster Jam is an ultimate day of family fun where visitors can cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over for a weekend packed with high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts.
The full-throttle, ramp-smashing powerhouses of Monster Jam® and Tech Deck® have come together to launch the newest Monster Jam truck, Tech Deck® Wreck Deck™. Inspired by the fearless world of skateboarding, the truck treats the stadium like a massive skatepark, catching big air like it's hitting a vert ramp, stomping landings, and going for the coolest tricks.
Monster Jam is an ultimate day of family fun where visitors can cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over for a weekend packed with high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts.
The full-throttle, ramp-smashing powerhouses of Monster Jam® and Tech Deck® have come together to launch the newest Monster Jam truck, Tech Deck® Wreck Deck™. Inspired by the fearless world of skateboarding, the truck treats the stadium like a massive skatepark, catching big air like it's hitting a vert ramp, stomping landings, and going for the coolest tricks.