Monster Jam is an ultimate day of family fun where visitors can cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over for a weekend packed with high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts.

The full-throttle, ramp-smashing powerhouses of Monster Jam® and Tech Deck® have come together to launch the newest Monster Jam truck, Tech Deck® Wreck Deck™. Inspired by the fearless world of skateboarding, the truck treats the stadium like a massive skatepark, catching big air like it's hitting a vert ramp, stomping landings, and going for the coolest tricks.