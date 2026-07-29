MS NOW Live: Together in Texas

MS NOW will bring its annual viewer-focused event, Together in Texas: We the People 2026, to Arlington. Held on the eve of the 2026 midterm elections, the event will unite the network's journalists and audience in the home of one of the nation's most hotly contested Senate races.

Attendees will experience conversations with top newsmakers, insights from favorite MS NOW hosts, and opportunities for interaction and connection with the MS NOW community.

Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O'Donnell, Jen Psaki, Stephanie Ruhle, Ali Velshi, Ari Melber, Chris Hayes, Symone Sanders Townsend, Alicia Menendez, Jacob Soboroff, Eugene Daniels, Michael Steele, Luke Russert and Rev. Al Sharpton are all scheduled to appear.

The event will also feature the limited-seating We the People Community Dinner, offering Platinum ticket holders additional opportunities to connect with MS NOW hosts and fellow attendees. Programming includes an audience Q&A with Rachel Maddow and Jen Psaki, a live taping of the podcast Clock It with Symone & Eugene, and an interactive audience segment with Jacob Soboroff.

Every ticket includes a complimentary one-year membership to MS NOW's forthcoming Membership experience, giving attendees access to exclusive content, real-time connections and opportunities to engage with the MS NOW community beyond the event.