Music Hall at Fair Park presents Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers, host of Late Night with Seth Meyers and former cast member of Saturday Night Live, comes to Dallas for a night of stand-up comedy. Meyers has released two comedy specials, Lobby Baby in 2019 and Dad Man Walking in 2024.
Seth Meyers, host of Late Night with Seth Meyers and former cast member of Saturday Night Live, comes to Dallas for a night of stand-up comedy. Meyers has released two comedy specials, Lobby Baby in 2019 and Dad Man Walking in 2024.
WHEN
WHERE
Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA