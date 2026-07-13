Music Hall at Fair Park presents Seth Meyers

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of NBC

Seth Meyers, host of Late Night with Seth Meyers and former cast member of Saturday Night Live, comes to Dallas for a night of stand-up comedy. Meyers has released two comedy specials, Lobby Baby in 2019 and Dad Man Walking in 2024.

Seth Meyers, host of Late Night with Seth Meyers and former cast member of Saturday Night Live, comes to Dallas for a night of stand-up comedy. Meyers has released two comedy specials, Lobby Baby in 2019 and Dad Man Walking in 2024.

WHEN

WHERE

Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0C0064D999D06688

TICKET INFO

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