MusicalWriters.com Productions presents cleaVage

The “real” story behind fake breasts, cleaVage is an origin story, a love story, and an underdog story all stuffed into two acts. The musical transforms the little-known history of silicone gel breast implants into a theatrical experience filled with original music, sharp comedy, and heartfelt storytelling.
The “real” story behind fake breasts, cleaVage is an origin story, a love story, and an underdog story all stuffed into two acts. The musical transforms the little-known history of silicone gel breast implants into a theatrical experience filled with original music, sharp comedy, and heartfelt storytelling.
WHEN
WHERE
Theatre Three
2688 Laclede St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.musicalwriters.com/cleaVage/
TICKET INFO
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