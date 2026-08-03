MusicalWriters.com Productions presents cleaVage

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Image courtesy of MusicalWriters.com Productions

The “real” story behind fake breasts, cleaVage is an origin story, a love story, and an underdog story all stuffed into two acts. The musical transforms the little-known history of silicone gel breast implants into a theatrical experience filled with original music, sharp comedy, and heartfelt storytelling.

The “real” story behind fake breasts, cleaVage is an origin story, a love story, and an underdog story all stuffed into two acts. The musical transforms the little-known history of silicone gel breast implants into a theatrical experience filled with original music, sharp comedy, and heartfelt storytelling.

WHEN

WHERE

Theatre Three
2688 Laclede St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.musicalwriters.com/cleaVage/

TICKET INFO

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