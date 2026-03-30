MusicalWriters.com Productions presents The Scarlet Letter Musical

eventdetail
Photo by Richard Winn

The Scarlet Letter Musical is a bold adaptation of the classic book that tells the story of Hester Prynne as you’ve never seen her before. Branded by rigid Puritan society, she turns her scarlet letter into a badge of survival and a spark for rebellion.

The Scarlet Letter Musical is a bold adaptation of the classic book that tells the story of Hester Prynne as you’ve never seen her before. Branded by rigid Puritan society, she turns her scarlet letter into a badge of survival and a spark for rebellion.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Children's Theater
5938 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231, USA
https://www.musicalwriters.com/thescarletlettermusical/

TICKET INFO

$25

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