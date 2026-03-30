MusicalWriters.com Productions presents The Scarlet Letter Musical
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Photo by Richard Winn
The Scarlet Letter Musical is a bold adaptation of the classic book that tells the story of Hester Prynne as you’ve never seen her before. Branded by rigid Puritan society, she turns her scarlet letter into a badge of survival and a spark for rebellion.
The Scarlet Letter Musical is a bold adaptation of the classic book that tells the story of Hester Prynne as you’ve never seen her before. Branded by rigid Puritan society, she turns her scarlet letter into a badge of survival and a spark for rebellion.