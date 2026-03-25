Myles Smith in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Jennifer McCord

Myles Smith comes to Irving in support of his new album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life.

Myles Smith comes to Irving in support of his new album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/myles-smith-my-mess-my-heart-irving-texas-06-16-2026/event/0C00647210E1307F

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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