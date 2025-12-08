Naomi Watanabe: From Tokyo Tour

Comedian, actor, and creator Naomi Watanabe will come to Dallas as part of her first fully English tour, in which she will share her unmatched perspective into life’s mysteries and idiosyncrasies.

Watanabe first rose to prominence in Japan in 2007, where she became widely known for her sketch comedy and original characters. In recent years, she has been steadily expanding her presence in North America through a combination of live performances, podcasting, and acting opportunities.

In 2023, she launched the podcast Naomi Takes America and took it on a seven-city live tour, blending improv, stand-up, and audience Q&A. In 2024, she made her English-language stand-up debut with Stand Up with Naomi Watanabe, and in 2026 she will also headline a solo sketch comedy show in Japan.

