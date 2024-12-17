Nasher Sculpture Center presents "Otobong Nkanga" opening day

The Nasher Sculpture Center will present a new and re-envisioned work from the 2025 Nasher Prize laureate, Otobong Nkanga. The exhibition opens in conjunction with a gala celebration to honor the artist along with a $100,000 cash prize and an award designed by architect Renzo Piano.

The work of Nkanga (b. 1974) reconsiders people's relationship with the land and the materials extracted from it, engaging a dynamic and deeply considered range of materials within an equally diverse practice. Among the many notable and celebrated aspects of her work is her tendency to adapt artworks and projects each time they are exhibited or performed in a new location, allowing the concept to anchor itself to the local ecosystem, resources, and complex histories of that particular place.

At the Nasher, Nkanga will continue this thread, presenting newly conceived iterations of major recurring projects, including Carved to Flow (2017-), along with a new work, each responding to the North Texas region. Nkanga will engage with Texan history, material culture, ecology, and community through a process of deep research and an exchange of knowledge.

The artist will, in particular, navigate histories and patterns of migration across North Texas, considering the area as a nexus of movements connecting disparate lands and cultures. Additionally, Nkanga will debut new works relating to her practice as a poet.



The exhibition will remain on display through August 17, 2025.