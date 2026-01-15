Nasher Sculpture Center presents "Roy Lichtenstein in the Studio" opening day

Roy Lichtenstein, Mobile II, 1990. Painted and patinated bronze. 18 x 20 x 9 inches (45.7 x50.8 x 22.9 cm).© Roy Lichtenstein Foundation. Dallas Museum of Art and Nasher Sculpture Center, gift of the Roy Lichtenstein Foundation in Celebration of the Centennial of Roy Lichtenstein. Image courtesy of the Dallas Museum of Art

The Dallas Museum of Art and the Nasher Sculpture Center will co-present works from the joint acquisition of over 50 artworks gifted by the Roy Lichtenstein Foundation in 2024, showing prints, drawings, and sculptures by the groundbreaking American artist at the two neighboring institutions.

The joint gift is comprised of a selection of prints, drawings, maquettes, and sculptures by Lichtenstein (1923-1997), a leading figure in 20th-century American art and a pioneer of the Pop Art movement. The works were specifically selected by the curatorial staff of both institutions and relate to objects already in their respective collections including sculptures, works on paper, and maquettes, along with tools and study objects.

Brimming with behind-the-scenes insights into the artist’s inventive practice, the gift offers a rare glimpse into the sense of imagination, play, and experimentation behind the artist’s well-known renderings of subjects ranging from comic book characters and everyday objects like drinking glasses and mirrors to the art and design of the past.

The presentation is divided according to each institution’s strengths and will be shown in combination with objects by Lichtenstein already in their respective permanent collections. At the Nasher, works relating to three sculptures from the Raymond and Patsy Nasher Collection - Head with Blue Shadow, Peace through Chemistry, and Double Glass - will be accompanied by a selection from the Foundation's gift of more than two dozen drawings and maquettes associated with Lichtenstein’s Brushstroke sculptures.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 16.

WHEN

WHERE

Nasher Sculpture Center
2001 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.nashersculpturecenter.org/art/exhibitions/exhibition/id/2187

TICKET INFO

Free-$10

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
