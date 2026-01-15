Nasher Sculpture Center presents "Roy Lichtenstein in the Studio" opening day

The Dallas Museum of Art and the Nasher Sculpture Center will co-present works from the joint acquisition of over 50 artworks gifted by the Roy Lichtenstein Foundation in 2024, showing prints, drawings, and sculptures by the groundbreaking American artist at the two neighboring institutions.

The joint gift is comprised of a selection of prints, drawings, maquettes, and sculptures by Lichtenstein (1923-1997), a leading figure in 20th-century American art and a pioneer of the Pop Art movement. The works were specifically selected by the curatorial staff of both institutions and relate to objects already in their respective collections including sculptures, works on paper, and maquettes, along with tools and study objects.

Brimming with behind-the-scenes insights into the artist’s inventive practice, the gift offers a rare glimpse into the sense of imagination, play, and experimentation behind the artist’s well-known renderings of subjects ranging from comic book characters and everyday objects like drinking glasses and mirrors to the art and design of the past.

The presentation is divided according to each institution’s strengths and will be shown in combination with objects by Lichtenstein already in their respective permanent collections. At the Nasher, works relating to three sculptures from the Raymond and Patsy Nasher Collection - Head with Blue Shadow, Peace through Chemistry, and Double Glass - will be accompanied by a selection from the Foundation's gift of more than two dozen drawings and maquettes associated with Lichtenstein’s Brushstroke sculptures.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 16.