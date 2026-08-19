National Life Group Do Good Fest

National Life Group will present Do Good Fest®, its annual benefit concert supporting childhood hunger relief and youth mental health. The outdoor concert will feature multi-platinum rock band Barenaked Ladies as the headliner, known for popular hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me," and "The Big Bang Theory Theme."



GRAMMY Award®–winning singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb and the original band members of Nine Stories, Tim Bright, Jonathan Feinberg and Joe Quigley, will kick off the concert, which will benefit Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Ready to Learn® initiative.



