National Life Group presents Do Good Fest

The third annual National Life Group Do Good Fest will highlight Texas country singer Aaron Watson, along with Carson Jeffrey, Catie Offerman, and September Moon at an outdoor concert festival experience to benefit Parkland Health’s Pediatric Behavioral Health Program in support of youth mental health.

The event will include food trucks and a vendor market. Chaunté Lowe, four-time Olympian and record-holder in American women’s high jump, will be present to meet and inspire the public. Also onsite will be Ozzy’s Truck, a race truck designed to raise awareness of veteran suicide, and TECH Truck, at which youth can participate in hands-on maker-based science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) experiences.

