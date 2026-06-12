National Medal of Honor Museum presents Freedom Fest

The National Medal of Honor Museum will present Freedom Fest, a two-day Independence Day celebration honoring the values that have shaped America since 1776. As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, visitors are invited to reflect on service, character, courage, sacrifice, citizenship, and patriotism through special programming and community celebration.

Guests can enjoy classic American favorites at 1861 Café Restaurant, hear Medal of Honor Recipient stories inside the Museum, and take part in Foundations of Freedom: 1776 and the Medal of Honor, a limited-time guided tour exploring how the Medal of Honor has helped shape American identity through shared traditions, national symbols, remembrance, sacrifice, and service.

On July 5, guests can also attend special screenings of an excerpt from Ken Burns’ The American Revolution, experience a live 1st Cavalry Division Band concert, and gather in the Museum amphitheater for Arlington’s Light Up Arlington fireworks show later in the evening.