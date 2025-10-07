National Medal of Honor Museum presents Star Spangled Soirée
Photo courtesy of National Medal of Honor Museum
At the Star Spangled Soirée, guests can connect with community leaders, changemakers, and friends while celebrating the spirit of North Texas with handcrafted cocktails, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment. Guests will also enjoy exclusive after-hours access to the National Medal of Honor Museum, a space that honors courage, service, and sacrifice.
WHEN
WHERE
National Medal of Honor Museum
1861 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://nmohm.starspangledsoiree2025.org/
TICKET INFO
$250 and up.
