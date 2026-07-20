Netflix House Dallas presents Sounds Like Netflix: Stranger Things
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Netflix House Dallas
Netflix House Dallas will present a new concert series, Sounds Like Netflix: Stranger Things. Guests can step into the Upside Down with a live band performing an '80s set inspired by Stranger Things. Visitors can also enjoy Netflix Bites, Late Night Happy Hour pricing, and a night straight out of Hawkins.
Netflix House Dallas will present a new concert series, Sounds Like Netflix: Stranger Things. Guests can step into the Upside Down with a live band performing an '80s set inspired by Stranger Things. Visitors can also enjoy Netflix Bites, Late Night Happy Hour pricing, and a night straight out of Hawkins.
WHEN
WHERE
Netflix House Dallas
Galleria Dallas, 13550 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
https://www.netflix.com/house/dallas/
TICKET INFO
$25
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