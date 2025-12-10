Netflix House Opening Day

Netflix House is a year-round home for fans of Netflix programming, an engaging space where visitors can play, explore, and taste their way through the worlds of different shows and movies. Activities include journeying into the ruins of Hawkins from Stranger Things to find missing townspeople, competing to survive the trials in an interactive Squid Game experience, sampling treats inspired by favorite characters at Netflix BITES, or playing arcade games inspired by multiple different shows and movies.

Netflix House is free to enter, with experiences, food, and arcade games all costing extra.