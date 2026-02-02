Network of Community Ministries presents Fork-Off to Fight Hunger

Network of Community Ministries is celebrating 40 years of service with the annual Fork-Off to Fight Hunger, an evening full of samplings from upscale local restaurants, interactive activities, a silent and live auction, music, and dancing. Forty years is considered a ruby anniversary, so guests are encouraged to dress in ruby red in dress or accessories.

As part of RISD zip codes, Network’s services include all of Richardson and Lake Highlands as well as sections of North Dallas, Plano and Garland. Network’s offerings to help neighbors in need include basic needs assistance, an on-site food pantry and mobile food distribution, seniors’ programs, stabilization programs, and critical mental health services.