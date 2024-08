Camila and Matthew McConaughey will headline New Friends New Life's annual luncheon. McConaughey is the CEO of the just keep livin Foundation and its founder, along with his wife, Camila.

"A Conversation with The McConaugheys" will highlight their work with the foundation, which focuses on empowering high school students to make healthy choices for a better future, and will also include highlights from their careers, family life, and philosophies for living.