New Friends New Life presents Stand for Her Luncheon

New Friends New Life will welcom acclaimed actress, producer, and founder/CEO Tracee Ellis Ross to headline the 2026 Stand for Her Luncheon. Ross is a leader whose cultural fluency and skilled storytelling allow her to forge meaningful connections with audiences and customers alike.

For eight seasons, Ross starred in ABC’s critically acclaimed comedy series Black-Ish, earning a Golden Globe Award, six NAACP Image Awards, and nominations for Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Critics Choice Awards for her portrayal of Dr. Rainbow Johnson. The series also won an Emmy Award, a Peabody Award, and was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. Ross also starred in the Emmy and GLAAD Award-nominated series Girlfriends for eight seasons, earning two NAACP Image Awards and a BET Comedy Award for her portrayal of Joan Clayton.