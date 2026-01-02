New Texas Symphony Orchestra presents A Rainbow of Music: Winter Chamber Concert

The New Texas Symphony Orchestra will present A Rainbow of Music, a chamber music concert celebrating diversity, unity, and the vibrant beauty symbolized by the rainbow. The performance will take place at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, a Dallas landmark renowned for its commitment to inclusion and equality.

The concert program offers a rich palette of musical “colors,” each piece contributing its own unique voice to an uplifting and dynamic tapestry of sound. Selections include Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy’s Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66; Jeremy Cohen’s Tango Eight; Wilhelm Berger’s String Trio, Op. 69; Lior Navok’s Quartet for Flute, Clarinet, Bassoon, and Harp; Gabriel Fauré’s Pavane; and Franz Schubert’s Octet in F major, D. 803.