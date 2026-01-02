New Texas Symphony Orchestra presents A Rainbow of Music: Winter Chamber Concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Oak Lawn United Methodist Church

The New Texas Symphony Orchestra will present A Rainbow of Music, a chamber music concert celebrating diversity, unity, and the vibrant beauty symbolized by the rainbow. The performance will take place at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, a Dallas landmark renowned for its commitment to inclusion and equality.

The concert program offers a rich palette of musical “colors,” each piece contributing its own unique voice to an uplifting and dynamic tapestry of sound. Selections include Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy’s Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66; Jeremy Cohen’s Tango Eight; Wilhelm Berger’s String Trio, Op. 69; Lior Navok’s Quartet for Flute, Clarinet, Bassoon, and Harp; Gabriel Fauré’s Pavane; and Franz Schubert’s Octet in F major, D. 803.

WHEN

WHERE

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church
3014 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.ntso.org/concerts/winter-chamber-concert

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
