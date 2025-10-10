New Texas Symphony Orchestra presents "We Fly"

The New Texas Symphony Orchestra will present "We Fly," featuring Quinn Mason's "Festive Overture," a rediscovered Romantic masterpiece in Léon Boëllmann's Variations symphoniques with guest cellist Laura Ospina, and a cosmic journey through excerpts from Gustav Holst's epic "The Planets."

