New Texas Symphony Orchestra presents "We Honor"

The New Texas Symphony Orchestra's 22nd season concludes with "We Honor," a heartfelt celebration of the musical traditions and cultural legacies that shape the world. The orchestra will showcase Maria Grenfell's "Fanfare for a City," Alexander Glazunov's "Alto Saxophone Concerto" with guest artist Roy Allen, and Antonín Dvořák's "Symphony No. 9 New World."
Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
Admission is free.
