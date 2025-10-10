New Texas Symphony Orchestra presents "We Honor"

Photo by 2nd2Nunn Photography

The New Texas Symphony Orchestra's 22nd season concludes with "We Honor," a heartfelt celebration of the musical traditions and cultural legacies that shape the world. The orchestra will showcase Maria Grenfell's "Fanfare for a City," Alexander Glazunov's "Alto Saxophone Concerto" with guest artist Roy Allen, and Antonín Dvořák's "Symphony No. 9 New World."

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.ntso.org/concerts

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

