New Year’s Eve at Stomping Ground Comedy

This New Year’s Eve, Stomping Ground Comedy will present a night of comedy fueled by the audience. Year in Rearview is an interactive improv comedy show fully powered by the biggest life moments of your year. Guests can laugh along as Dallas’ best improvisers help them process 2025 memories by spinning them into comedic and cathartic re-enactments.

The 8 pm show is rated T for Teen, while the 10 pm show is rated M for Mature. The late show will include an after party, midnight champagne toast, and optional late night improv jam.