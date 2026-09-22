Nick Cannon: Wild ’n Out Live - The Next Generation

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon will come to Dallas as part of his Wild ’N Out Live: The Next Generation tour, bringing a new era of the iconic comedy and music franchise.

For more than two decades, Wild 'N Out has remained one of television's most influential comedy franchises, seamlessly blending improv comedy, hip-hop, celebrity guests and audience participation into a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

Now entering its 22nd season, the franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, helping launch the careers of comedians including Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Katt Williams, DC Young Fly, and Mikey Day while welcoming hundreds of celebrity guests spanning music, sports, television and film.

The production will feature the signature games, freestyle battles, special celebrity guests, live performances and audience interaction that have become synonymous with the Wild 'N Out experience, bringing the show's signature energy from the screen to the stage.

Nick Cannon will come to Dallas as part of his Wild ’N Out Live: The Next Generation tour, bringing a new era of the iconic comedy and music franchise.

For more than two decades, Wild 'N Out has remained one of television's most influential comedy franchises, seamlessly blending improv comedy, hip-hop, celebrity guests and audience participation into a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

Now entering its 22nd season, the franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, helping launch the careers of comedians including Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Katt Williams, DC Young Fly, and Mikey Day while welcoming hundreds of celebrity guests spanning music, sports, television and film.

The production will feature the signature games, freestyle battles, special celebrity guests, live performances and audience interaction that have become synonymous with the Wild 'N Out experience, bringing the show's signature energy from the screen to the stage.

WHEN

WHERE

American Airlines Center
2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/nick-cannon-presents-wild-n-out-dallas-texas-11-19-2026/event/0C00652BE2CD1187

TICKET INFO

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