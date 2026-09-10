NO.1s Gallery presents Rick Fontenot: "Detriment to Not" opening reception

Dallas artist Rick Fontenot will present "Detriment to Not," a solo exhibition of sculptural concrete works considering how people connect and what they build between them. Individual tessellating forms create larger compositions, where meaning is found not only in the pieces themselves, but in the relationships built between them.

The ways these forms meet and respond to one another invite us to consider our own connections. Cast in concrete, the forms of this collection suggest permanence. Yet nothing here is fixed. The same forms can tell a different story simply by changing how they come together. Every possibility quietly suggests another. There is detriment to not remembering that what feels permanent may still hold another possibility.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 24.