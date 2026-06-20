North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency presents A Night at the MET Gala

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency

North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency will present A Night at the MET Gala, a black-tie evening themed "Fashion is Art. Art is Enterprise." The event brings together North Texas business leaders, public-sector partners, certified minority- and woman-owned enterprises, and community supporters for an evening celebrating the region's business and arts communities. The evening opens with arrivals on a blue carpet followed by a cocktail reception featuring an art gallery showcase from regional artists alongside a silent auction. The formal program begins later in the evening with dinner, a keynote address, awards presentations and live performances honoring North Texas business and civic leaders. The night concludes with "The Midnight Gallery," an afterglow reception starting.

North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency will present A Night at the MET Gala, a black-tie evening themed "Fashion is Art. Art is Enterprise." The event brings together North Texas business leaders, public-sector partners, certified minority- and woman-owned enterprises, and community supporters for an evening celebrating the region's business and arts communities. The evening opens with arrivals on a blue carpet followed by a cocktail reception featuring an art gallery showcase from regional artists alongside a silent auction. The formal program begins later in the evening with dinner, a keynote address, awards presentations and live performances honoring North Texas business and civic leaders. The night concludes with "The Midnight Gallery," an afterglow reception starting.

WHEN

WHERE

Live! by Loews - Arlington, Texas
1600 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://secure.qgiv.com/for/nctrca/event/nctrcametgala2026

TICKET INFO

$200; Sponsorships available.

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