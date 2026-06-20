North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency presents A Night at the MET Gala

North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency will present A Night at the MET Gala, a black-tie evening themed "Fashion is Art. Art is Enterprise." The event brings together North Texas business leaders, public-sector partners, certified minority- and woman-owned enterprises, and community supporters for an evening celebrating the region's business and arts communities. The evening opens with arrivals on a blue carpet followed by a cocktail reception featuring an art gallery showcase from regional artists alongside a silent auction. The formal program begins later in the evening with dinner, a keynote address, awards presentations and live performances honoring North Texas business and civic leaders. The night concludes with "The Midnight Gallery," an afterglow reception starting.