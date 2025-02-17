North Texas Food Bank presents Mahj & Mingle

The North Texas Food Bank will present its second annual Mahj & Mingle fundraising event. This year’s event will feature two sessions and offer a unique combination of mahjong play, cocktails, and lite bites, all in support of NTFB’s mission to combat hunger in North Texas.
