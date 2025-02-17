North Texas Food Bank presents Mahj & Mingle

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank will present its second annual Mahj & Mingle fundraising event. This year’s event will feature two sessions and offer a unique combination of mahjong play, cocktails, and lite bites, all in support of NTFB’s mission to combat hunger in North Texas.

WHEN

WHERE

Park City Club
5956 Sherry Ln #1700, Dallas, TX 75225, USA
https://ntfb.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/MahjandMingle2025/Tickets/tabid/1523377/Default.aspx

TICKET INFO

$250 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
