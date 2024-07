On Your Feet! is the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, two people from Latin American immigrant families who believed in their talent, their music and each other, and became an international sensation. On Your Feet! is a celebration of greatest hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Live For Loving You," "Conga," and more.

The production will be an NTPA premiere performed especially for Hispanic Heritage Month.