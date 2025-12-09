North Texas Performing Arts presents Scrooge the Musical

eventdetail
NTPA

In Scrooge the Musical, a family-friendly musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night, after being visited by the ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

In Scrooge the Musical, a family-friendly musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night, after being visited by the ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

WHEN

WHERE

Courtyard Theater
1509 H Ave, Plano, TX 75074, USA
https://ci.ovationtix.com/36072/production/1257117

TICKET INFO

$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.