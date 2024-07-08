North Texas Performing Arts presents The Mystery of Edwin Drood
eventdetail
Image courtesy of North Texas Performing Arts
Based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel, The Mystery of Edwin Drood is a hilarious whodunit that invites the audience to solve its mystery by choosing the identity of the murderer. The tale is presented as a show-within-a-show, as the Music Hall Royale, a loony Victorian theatre company, presents Dickens’ brooding mystery.
WHEN
WHERE
Courtyard Theater
1509 H Ave, Plano, TX 75074, USA
https://ntpa.org/event/mystery-of-edwin-drood/
TICKET INFO
$18-$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.