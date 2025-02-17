North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre presents Oklahoma!

eventdetail
Image courtesy of North Texas Performing Arts

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative, setting the standards and rules of modern musical theatre. In a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys provides a colorful background for Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl, to play out their love story. Their romantic journey, as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road, contrasts with the comic exploits of brazen Ado Annie and hapless Will Parker in a musical adventure embracing hope, determination, and the promise of a new land.

WHEN

WHERE

North Texas Performing Arts (Willow Bend Center of the Arts)
6121 W Park Blvd B216, Plano, TX 75093, USA
https://ntparep.org/shows/oklahoma/

TICKET INFO

$20-$32

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
