NorthPark Center presents "Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE"

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of NorthPark Center

Visitors can experience the artistry of flowers in "Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE," a floral exhibition featuring a curated collection of one-of-a-kind fresh floral mannequins. Thoughtfully designed by a selection of North Texas florists, each one celebrates a vibrant arts and cultural institution in Dallas-Fort Worth.

There will be a variety of special events associated with the exhibition, including a flower arranging class, a chance to meet the floral artists, and cultural performances. Go to the event website for more information.

WHEN

WHERE

NorthPark Center
8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225, USA
https://northparkcenter.com/events/fleurs-de-villes-2025

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
