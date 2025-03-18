NorthPark Center presents "Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE"

Visitors can experience the artistry of flowers in "Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE," a floral exhibition featuring a curated collection of one-of-a-kind fresh floral mannequins. Thoughtfully designed by a selection of North Texas florists, each one celebrates a vibrant arts and cultural institution in Dallas-Fort Worth.

There will be a variety of special events associated with the exhibition, including a flower arranging class, a chance to meet the floral artists, and cultural performances. Go to the event website for more information.