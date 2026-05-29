Not For Radio in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Jaxon Whittington

María Zardoya, under her Not For Radio moniker, comes to Dallas in support of her new EP, Bloom.

María Zardoya, under her Not For Radio moniker, comes to Dallas in support of her new EP, Bloom.

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/not-for-radio

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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