NTPA Repertory Theatre presents A Chorus Line

A Chorus Line is a concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another, including “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.”

The production serves as the annual NTPA Alumni show, performed by alums from NTPA youth theatre who have graduated and are now pursuing college or careers.