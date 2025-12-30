NTPA Repertory Theatre presents A Chorus Line

A Chorus Line is a concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another, including “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.”

The production serves as the annual NTPA Alumni show, performed by alums from NTPA youth theatre who have graduated and are now pursuing college or careers.

North Texas Performing Arts (Willow Bend Center of the Arts)
6121 W Park Blvd B216, Plano, TX 75093, USA
https://ntparep.org/shows/achorusline/

TICKET INFO

$18-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
