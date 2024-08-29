NTPA Repertory Theatre presents The Rocky Horror Show

eventdetail
Image courtesy of North Texas Performing Arts

In the cult classic The Rocky Horror Show, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. There they meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rock-n-roll biker and a creepy butler, who are celebrating Dr. Frank-N-Furter's newest creation.

In the cult classic The Rocky Horror Show, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. There they meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rock-n-roll biker and a creepy butler, who are celebrating Dr. Frank-N-Furter's newest creation.

WHEN

WHERE

North Texas Performing Arts (Willow Bend Center of the Arts)
6121 W Park Blvd B216, Plano, TX 75093, USA
https://ntparep.org/shows/rocky-horror/

TICKET INFO

$20-$32

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.