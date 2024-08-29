NTPA Repertory Theatre presents The Rocky Horror Show
eventdetail
Image courtesy of North Texas Performing Arts
In the cult classic The Rocky Horror Show, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. There they meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rock-n-roll biker and a creepy butler, who are celebrating Dr. Frank-N-Furter's newest creation.
In the cult classic The Rocky Horror Show, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. There they meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rock-n-roll biker and a creepy butler, who are celebrating Dr. Frank-N-Furter's newest creation.
WHEN
WHERE
North Texas Performing Arts (Willow Bend Center of the Arts)
6121 W Park Blvd B216, Plano, TX 75093, USA
https://ntparep.org/shows/rocky-horror/
TICKET INFO
$20-$32
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.