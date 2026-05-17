Nurse John: Against Medical Advice Tour

eventdetail
Photo by Sarah Krick

Nurse John comes to Irving as part of his North American tour, Against Medical Advice, featuring all-new material, offering fans an even deeper look into the chaos, comedy, and camaraderie of healthcare life delivered in his signature style that feels like venting with your work bestie after a long shift.

Nurse John comes to Irving as part of his North American tour, Against Medical Advice, featuring all-new material, offering fans an even deeper look into the chaos, comedy, and camaraderie of healthcare life delivered in his signature style that feels like venting with your work bestie after a long shift.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/nurse-john-against-medical-advice-tour-irving-texas-11-12-2026/event/0C0064A7F0DF3C08

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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