Nurse John: Against Medical Advice Tour

Nurse John comes to Irving as part of his North American tour, Against Medical Advice, featuring all-new material, offering fans an even deeper look into the chaos, comedy, and camaraderie of healthcare life delivered in his signature style that feels like venting with your work bestie after a long shift.
Nurse John comes to Irving as part of his North American tour, Against Medical Advice, featuring all-new material, offering fans an even deeper look into the chaos, comedy, and camaraderie of healthcare life delivered in his signature style that feels like venting with your work bestie after a long shift.