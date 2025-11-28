NYE at Hotel ZaZa Dallas

Photo courtesy of Hotel ZaZa

Hotel ZaZa Dallas will present their annual New Year's Eve celebration, an enchanting black and white Masquerade Ball. Guests can mask up, mingle, and toast to a sparkling New Year with wine, beer, and cocktails. There will also be a hors d'oeuvres station, live entertainment, midnight countdown, bubbly toast, and photo-ops.

Hotel ZaZa Dallas Uptown
2332 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-white-nye-masquerade-at-hotel-zaza-dallas-tickets-1735661984719

$215.26
