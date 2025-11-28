NYE at Hotel ZaZa Dallas

Hotel ZaZa Dallas will present their annual New Year's Eve celebration, an enchanting black and white Masquerade Ball. Guests can mask up, mingle, and toast to a sparkling New Year with wine, beer, and cocktails. There will also be a hors d'oeuvres station, live entertainment, midnight countdown, bubbly toast, and photo-ops.
