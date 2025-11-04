O.A.R. in concert

Rock band O.A.R. comes to Irving as part of their Three Decades Tour, celebrating their 30th anniversary. The band, which was formed in 1996 by lead vocalist Marc Roberge and drummer Chris Culo, has released 10 albums in their career, most recently The Arcade in 2022.
