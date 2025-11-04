O.A.R. in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Zoe Rain

Rock band O.A.R. comes to Irving as part of their Three Decades Tour, celebrating their 30th anniversary. The band, which was formed in 1996 by lead vocalist Marc Roberge and drummer Chris Culo, has released 10 albums in their career, most recently The Arcade in 2022.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/oar-three-decades-tour-irving-texas-08-04-2026/event/0C00635CD9F95DA6

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
