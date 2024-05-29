Quantcast

Oak Cliff Film Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of A24

The Oak Cliff Film Festival is a four-day event featuring a variety of feature films, short films, concerts, workshops, and more. Highlights include opening night film Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, spotlight feature Janet Planet, the documentary Three Sparks, closing night film Between the Temples, and more.

Events will take place at Texas Theatre, Oak Cliff Assembly, Bishop Arts Theater Center, Oak Cliff Cultural Center, The Kessler Theater, and more. For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.

The Oak Cliff Film Festival is a four-day event featuring a variety of feature films, short films, concerts, workshops, and more. Highlights include opening night film Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, spotlight feature Janet Planet, the documentary Three Sparks, closing night film Between the Temples, and more.

Events will take place at Texas Theatre, Oak Cliff Assembly, Bishop Arts Theater Center, Oak Cliff Cultural Center, The Kessler Theater, and more. For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.

WHEN

WHERE

Texas Theatre
231 Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://ocff2024.eventive.org/schedule

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.