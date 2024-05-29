The Oak Cliff Film Festival is a four-day event featuring a variety of feature films, short films, concerts, workshops, and more. Highlights include opening night film Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, spotlight feature Janet Planet, the documentary Three Sparks, closing night film Between the Temples, and more.

Events will take place at Texas Theatre, Oak Cliff Assembly, Bishop Arts Theater Center, Oak Cliff Cultural Center, The Kessler Theater, and more. For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.