The annual Oak Cliff Film Festival showcases brave and independent filmmaking of all stripes in an event that features local theatres, art venues, bars, and small businesses in Oak Cliff.

The 2026 event will feature nearly 40 programs, including feature films, documentaries, short films, music videos, and more. Highlights include opening night film The Sun Never Sets, directed by Joe Swanberg and starring Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson; the horror film Buddy starring Cristin Milioti; a retrospective screening of Pulp Fiction with co-writer Roger Avary in attendance; and closing night film The Best Summer, a music documentary featuring Beastie Boys, Sonic Youth, Foo Fighters, and more.