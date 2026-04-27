Ochre House Theater present Immovable Beast

eventdetail
Photo by Trent Stephenson

Ochre House Theater will present Immovable Beast, a retelling of Moving Creatures, written and directed by Matthew Posey.

It's a politically charged satire about an evil and intolerable oligarch, Baron Leopold McDoogal, and his tyrannical rise to power. The Baron is a soured, bloated old goat who lords over a once rich and beautiful region that is now a wasteland, due to the Baron’s greediness. People suffer, and their lives have become intolerable under the reckless hand of this narcissistic ruler.

Ochre House Theater will present Immovable Beast, a retelling of Moving Creatures, written and directed by Matthew Posey.

It's a politically charged satire about an evil and intolerable oligarch, Baron Leopold McDoogal, and his tyrannical rise to power. The Baron is a soured, bloated old goat who lords over a once rich and beautiful region that is now a wasteland, due to the Baron’s greediness. People suffer, and their lives have become intolerable under the reckless hand of this narcissistic ruler.

WHEN

WHERE

OCHRE HOUSE THEATER
825 Exposition Ave, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://ochrehousetheater.org

TICKET INFO

$14-$27
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.