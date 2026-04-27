Ochre House Theater present Immovable Beast

Ochre House Theater will present Immovable Beast, a retelling of Moving Creatures, written and directed by Matthew Posey.

It's a politically charged satire about an evil and intolerable oligarch, Baron Leopold McDoogal, and his tyrannical rise to power. The Baron is a soured, bloated old goat who lords over a once rich and beautiful region that is now a wasteland, due to the Baron’s greediness. People suffer, and their lives have become intolerable under the reckless hand of this narcissistic ruler.