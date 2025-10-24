Ochre House Theater presents Libro de Los Sueños Olvidados

Ochre House Theater, in collaboration with the 2025 Dallas Flamenco Festival, presents Libro de Los Sueños Olvidados, written and directed by Artistic Director Matthew Posey.
It's a fantasy Flamenco play about two homely sisters who steal an enchanted book of spells called The Book of Forgotten Dreams to cast a spell that will make them glamorous movie stars. Instead, they conjure a fantasy world of magical creatures, witches, and the Moon King and Queen who own The Book of Forgotten Dreams.
The collaborative adventure brings a unique spin to the art form of Flamenco that is met with spectacle, fantasy, folklore, and tour de force performances.
Ochre House Theater, in collaboration with the 2025 Dallas Flamenco Festival, presents Libro de Los Sueños Olvidados, written and directed by Artistic Director Matthew Posey.
It's a fantasy Flamenco play about two homely sisters who steal an enchanted book of spells called The Book of Forgotten Dreams to cast a spell that will make them glamorous movie stars. Instead, they conjure a fantasy world of magical creatures, witches, and the Moon King and Queen who own The Book of Forgotten Dreams.
The collaborative adventure brings a unique spin to the art form of Flamenco that is met with spectacle, fantasy, folklore, and tour de force performances.