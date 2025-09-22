Odeal in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Odeal

Odeal comes to Dallas in support of his new album, The Summer That Saved Me.

WHEN

WHERE

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
1323 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/odeal-the-shows-that-saved-me-dallas-texas-10-09-2025/event/0C006330E2314CFC

TICKET INFO

$40 and up.

