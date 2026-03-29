The 5th Annual OK2BX Film Festival features short films from high school filmmakers across the world. The festival represents the future of film, showcasing high school students’ talent, creativity and cinematic vision.

The students’ films paint stories of diversity and inclusion through their eyes. Awards are given in the categories of animation, smartphone, LGBTQIA+, kindness, and inclusivity.

The festival will feature a College Fair that can be visited with college film programs from around the country. There will also be workshops designed to help people in their journey to becoming a film maker.

