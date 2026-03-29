OK2BX Film Festival

eventdetail
Photo by Brent Bolding

The 5th Annual OK2BX Film Festival features short films from high school filmmakers across the world. The festival represents the future of film, showcasing high school students’ talent, creativity and cinematic vision.

The students’ films paint stories of diversity and inclusion through their eyes. Awards are given in the categories of animation, smartphone, LGBTQIA+, kindness, and inclusivity.

The festival will feature a College Fair that can be visited with college film programs from around the country. There will also be workshops designed to help people in their journey to becoming a film maker.

The 5th Annual OK2BX Film Festival features short films from high school filmmakers across the world. The festival represents the future of film, showcasing high school students’ talent, creativity and cinematic vision.

The students’ films paint stories of diversity and inclusion through their eyes. Awards are given in the categories of animation, smartphone, LGBTQIA+, kindness, and inclusivity.

The festival will feature a College Fair that can be visited with college film programs from around the country. There will also be workshops designed to help people in their journey to becoming a film maker.

WHEN

WHERE

Angelika Film Center & Café - Dallas
5321 E Mockingbird Ln #230, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://ok2bx.org/ok2bx-film-presents/

TICKET INFO

$15

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.