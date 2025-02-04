Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa presents Savor

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa will present their inaugural lifestyle festival, Savor. This event will showcase the best of Texas, celebrating cuisine, entertainment, and golf, all set against the backdrop of the resort and its golf courses.

Curated by James Beard nominated Chef Beau MacMillan and event producer Scott Savlov, Savor will highlight a gathering of award-winning chefs, celebrated musicians, and celebrity golf enthusiasts. Guests will enjoy creations from a lineup of chefs, live performances by renowned artists, and the first-ever Savor Celebrity Golf Invitational.

