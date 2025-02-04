Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa presents Savor

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa will present their inaugural lifestyle festival, Savor. This event will showcase the best of Texas, celebrating cuisine, entertainment, and golf, all set against the backdrop of the resort and its golf courses.

Curated by James Beard nominated Chef Beau MacMillan and event producer Scott Savlov, Savor will highlight a gathering of award-winning chefs, celebrated musicians, and celebrity golf enthusiasts. Guests will enjoy creations from a lineup of chefs, live performances by renowned artists, and the first-ever Savor Celebrity Golf Invitational.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa will present their inaugural lifestyle festival, Savor. This event will showcase the best of Texas, celebrating cuisine, entertainment, and golf, all set against the backdrop of the resort and its golf courses.

Curated by James Beard nominated Chef Beau MacMillan and event producer Scott Savlov, Savor will highlight a gathering of award-winning chefs, celebrated musicians, and celebrity golf enthusiasts. Guests will enjoy creations from a lineup of chefs, live performances by renowned artists, and the first-ever Savor Celebrity Golf Invitational.

WHEN

WHERE

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa
4341 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033, USA
https://www.savoromnipgafrisco.com/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.