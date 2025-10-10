One Happy Camper Foundation presents The Wonderful Counselor

The Wonderful Counselor is a heartfelt play with music that explores family, faith, and forgiveness. When Juanita and her children enter therapy, buried secrets, sibling rivalries, and generational struggles come to light. Blending laughter, drama, and soul-stirring songs, the family must confront the truth and find healing together.

Designed with community impact in mind, the production features a brief in-room "caregiver moment," a lobby Care Corner with QR codes to free planning tools, and a post-show recap for attendees who opt in.