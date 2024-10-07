Opera Arlington presents Cinderella

Opera Arlington will present Cinderella, Pauline Viardot’s charming and whimsical operetta. Audiences can step into a world of enchantment as the opera brings to life the beloved story of Cinderella, as never seen before: set in a storybook reimagining of Paris.
WHEN
WHERE
Trinity United Methodist Church
1200 W Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76013, USA
https://www.operaarlington.com/cinderella
TICKET INFO
$15-$29; Free for children 12 and under.
